‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bo Brady Return Rumors Addressed By Ken Corday

Days of our Lives spoilers and rumors have been running wild with the possibility of a Bo Brady return. The character is one of the most beloved among viewers of the soap, and when actor Peter Reckell decided to leave the show, it was a shocking blow to fans.

Now, with rumors of Bo’s possible return circulating online, executive producer Ken Corday is speaking out about the speculation, per Soap Hub.

The outlet reports that DOOL has seemingly been setting the stage for Bo’s return. They’ve been bringing up his name in storylines when it comes to his father Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and daughter Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and making the love of Bo’s life, Hope (Kristian Alfonso), single again after divorcing Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

In addition, the show has brought huge character reveals to Salem on New Year’s Eve for the past two years when Stefan DiMera (originally Tyler Christopher) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) both showed up during the big party at Doug’s place. It seems fans were hoping that Bo may be the next character to show his face at the bash.

However, Ken Corday says that Bo’s return simply isn’t in the cards.

“[Peter] is happily settled in Indiana and not coming back to Hollywood,” Corday revealed of Reckell’s life out of the spotlight.

So, unless he’s trying to keep a huge secret, it looks like fans won’t be getting their beloved Bo back anytime soon. However, Ken did reveal that there will be a huge event that will occur on Friday, November 8, which is the soap opera’s 54th anniversary.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the event is said to be a big time jump, which has never happened before in daytime drama.

“Let’s just say that the Friday cliffhanger is so gobsmacking, we are now trying to figure out how we can possibly top it for our 55th anniversary next year,” Corday said of the upcoming storyline shift.

Although the time jump has not been officially confirmed, there are already rumors about what fans may see once it happens.

Storylines such as shocking pregnancies, failed marriages, new friendships, revenge plots, shocking couplings, big returns, a wild health crisis, and even the possibility of multiple characters ending up behind bars for some surprising crimes have been running wild online among fans, all of whom are excited to see the big shift go down in Salem.

Meanwhile, viewers can see more of the happenings going on in Salem by tuning into Days of our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.