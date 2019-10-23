Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Elizabeth Voices Regret & Gets Emotional As Franco’s Hearing Begins

Viewers will not want to miss Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that Donna will head home to the Corinthos compound, Dr. Hamilton Finn will hear a bombshell from Hayden Barnes, and Franco Baldwin’s competency hearing will begin. Elizabeth Webber Baldwin will take the stand during the October 23 show, and it sounds as if she’ll struggle throughout her testimony.

The sneak peek posted via Instagram shares that many Port Charles residents will gather in the courtroom as the hearing for Franco begins. “Drew” will be sitting there in a naval uniform, his tough lawyer Martin Gray by his side, as Scott Baldwin and Liz do what they can to win their case.

General Hospital spoilers note that as Elizabeth speaks from the stand, she will look at Dr. Kim Nero and admit she wishes there was “another way.” Will Liz drop a bombshell about what Julian Jerome shared during his earlier chat with her about Kim? Scott might save the juicy information Julian shared for later, but SheKnows Soaps indicates that this process will bring out a lot of emotions for Elizabeth.

Wednesday’s episode will also show Jordan talking about Franco’s heroism. This is probably related to the help he gave her in exposing Ryan Chamberlain for his misdeeds, and it is surely designed to provide a detailed glimpse of Franco’s positives to the judge.

Elizabeth has been determined to stay strong as she fights this battle to save Franco. However, as Soap Central teases, Liz will have moments of crumbling as this hearing with its high stakes plays out.

The hearing will continue throughout the rest of the week, with Monica Quartermaine testifying on “Drew’s” behalf. General Hospital spoilers add that Kim will be left feeling stunned at one point, and she’ll also be shocking others with a revelation of some sort. The judge will not take long to make a decision, and within the next few shows, viewers will get a sense of where this all heads next.

Wednesday’s show also brings the first scenes involving Hayden and Finn’s daughter, Violet Finn. Hayden has spent a lot of time covering her tracks and making Finn believe that she lost his baby, but now the little girl is sick and he’ll have a lot to sort through as he realizes who his new patient is.

Baby Donna Corinthos will be discharged from General Hospital, and spoilers share that she’ll be surrounded by love as everybody gathers to fawn over her. Alexis Davis will be involved in some of the action coming during Wednesday’s show, and it sounds as if this one will be jam-packed with big moments and developments.