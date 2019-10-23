Ariel Winter Wows In Corset Tank & Revealing Miniskirt: ‘Wednesday Is Just Pre-Pre-Friday’

Ariel Winter is already feeling the weekend vibes. On Wednesday, October 23, the Modern Family star took to her Instagram page to share the fun outfit she is rocking today because, as she put it, Wednesday is a just a type of pre-Friday.

In the shot, Winter is rocking a white top that features an underwire structure and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, showing off quite a bit of skin. The actor wore her tight top tucked in a figure-hugging miniskirt that boasts a pink tie-dye pattern that has a quirky, modern look. The skirt’s waistband sits just above her bellybutton, while the rest hugs her lower body, helping accentuate her hips as they contrast with her slender midsection.

Winter shared two snaps with her post. Both are very similar in that they show her indoors in front of white wall while rocking the stylish outfit. The only difference is that she is looking in different directions. The 21-year-old wore her dark hair in a perfect middle part and styled down in loose waves that fall over her shoulders.

Her makeup consists of a pinkish eyeshadow that matches the color of her skirt, and a light red hue on her lips that completes her party look.

Since going live, the post — which Winter shared with her 4 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 33,500 likes in under half an hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same few minutes also brought in upwards of 150 comments to the photos, suggesting that they will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the actor took to the comments section to share their admiration for her, while also posting countless compliments.

“Gotta be Wednesday before Friday. Let’s get it!!” one user chimed in.

“[T]his caption is everything lol,” wrote another user, trailing the comment with a couple of black heart emoji and the hashtag “Wednesday Mood.”

“Fire vibes,” added a third fan, including fire emoji to illustrate the message.

When Winter is not sharing photos of her outfit of the day or work-related content, she sneaks puppy photos in there. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Winter is well-known for her love of animals. The actor often shares stories about dogs that need adopting or pleas for donations on their behalf on her social media accounts, the report further detailed.