‘Maxim’ Helpful Hottie Caitlin O’Connor Gives A Peek Of Her Sizzling Halloween Costume

Blond bombshell Caitlin O’Connor is getting ready for trick-or-treat season. The stunner uploaded to Instagram a peek of her Halloween costume, which included a sultry strapless bustier, and fans were loving it. Caitlin posted the shot because she wanted to see her followers’ best captions, and even offered a prize to the winner.

The model was born in Pennsylvania but moved to California to attend UCLA. She soon found her way in to the entertainment world, and earned the Maxim title of “helpful hottie.” She also earned Sports Illustrated’s “Lovely Lady of the Day” title seven times and was in the top ten of MODE Lifestyle Magazine’s “World’s 100 Most Beautiful Women of 2016.”

Her beauty has also given her a huge social media following, which currently tallies at nearly 600,000 fans. The number continues to grow thanks to both her beauty and her sultry shots.

The Halloween one features Caitlin sandwiched between two friends. Her inspiration seems to come from the French Revolution, as she wears a frilly white bustier that showcases her collarbone and cleavage. Around her neck is a white lace choker with a cameo charm, adding to the historical vibes.

Her hair is styled long and natural, with just the slightest wave. Caitlin completed the look with liquid liner and light brown eyeshadow.

Her two friends are also dressed in Halloween costumes. The one on Caitlin’s left looks to be dressed up as the sexy devil, as she wears two red horns on her head. Her outfit is certainly appropriate for the fiery depths of hell, as it is a teeny sheer bralette, with heart patches to protect her modesty.

The friend on Caitlin’s right wears a leather lace-up crop top, which flaunts both her cleavage and her toned midriff.

The post earned over 3,300 likes and more than 200 comments. In her caption, Caitlin asked fans for the best caption for the picture, and her followers certainly delivered.

“Embracing my demons,” one fan suggested, adding the purple devil emoji.

“A blonde, brunette, and a devil walk into a bar,” added another.

“Walk with hell, not through it,” wrote a third, with both the fire emoji and a kissing face.

There were even more, along with comments about the Pennsylvania native’s beauty.

Caitlin has still not declared a winner, but with so many options, it’s understandable that she wants to take her time. In the meantime, she delighted fans with another update, this time wearing a strapless sequined crop top.

The post earned over 3,200 likes and around 180 comments.

Caitlin had previously sent jaws dropping on Instagram after posing in a fishnet bikini, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.