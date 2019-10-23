Carrie Underwood Makes Hidden Song Confession On Instagram & Fans Go Wild

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into a frenzy on Instagram this week when she revealed she’s been placing other artists’ songs inside her own tunes, and offered her followers a chance to meet her in Detroit if they could name them.

Carrie made the announcement on social media, telling fans that she’s been hiding snippets of seven other artists’ songs inside her own songs while out on the “Cry Pretty 360” tour this year. Underwood revealed that if someone could name all seven of the songs then she would fly them and a guest to Detroit on Halloween night to be in the audience for her final show of the tour.

In the video, Carrie looked stunning as she wore a dark gray silk top and matching dangling earrings. Underwood had her long, blond hair parted down the center and styled in flowing waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

The country music superstar also rocked a full glam look, looking gorgeous with defined eyebrows, a smoky eye shadow, and long lashes. She also included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips in the clip.

Of course, fans immediately began to freak out and scramble to get their submissions in.

“I’m going to be paying close attention to this tonight,” one fan, who is planning to attend Carrie’s concert in Memphis on Wednesday, wrote in the comments section.

“Seeing you on tour is my biggest dream ever,” another follower stated.

“Uhhhh, I didn’t notice anything,” one former concertgoer said.

“This is awesome!!!” a fourth comment wrote.

It has been a big year for Carrie, who has not only been selling out shows on her tour, but always welcomed her second son, Jacob, grew her clothing company, and agreed to host the CMA Awards. However, she seems to be taking it all in stride.

“If there’s anything the past couple of years have taught me [it’s] that you don’t know what’s gonna happen next. And there’s no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it’s been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life,” Carrie said during a recent interview on The Today Show, per Taste of Country.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Carrie Underwood and get the details about the new contest by following her Instagram account.