American ‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Flaunts Killer Figure In String Bikini For Hot New Photo

Tiffany Toth is heating up Instagram this week. On Tuesday, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media app to share a sizzling snapshot in which she shows off her killer physique in a tiny bikini that highlights every curve.

In the photo, Toth is posing outdoors somewhere in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated via the tag she included with her post. The blond bombshell is rocking a green two-piece bathing suit that boasts a stylish floral print in varying shades of green and blue. The suit consists of a triangle top that ties up behind the model’s neck, showcasing her buxom figure. Toth teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching string bottoms whose straps tie up on the sides, sitting high on her frame. According to the tag she included with her photo, the swimsuit she is wearing is courtesy of And Bogus, a brand designed and made in Bali.

Toth is posing with her back to the camera, putting her booty front and center. She also has one leg slightly propped in front of the other in a way that highlights the curves of her body, as she takes her hands to her hair.

The model is looking over her left shoulder, shooting a fierce gaze at the camera. Her lips are curled into a coquettish smile and slightly parted in a sexy way. Her golden blond hair is styled down in large, loose waves that fall on her back. In addition, Toth is using her hands to sweep her hair back, striking a pinup inspired pose.

Since being published, the post — which Toth shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 13,500 likes in under a day, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also bought in upward of 320 comments to the photo. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, while also sharing their admiration for her.

“You’re the most beautiful,” one user raved, trailing the words with a hugging emoji and a couple of red hearts.

“Can’t go wrong with bikini pictures! Yay!” said another fan.

“Holy thiccness,” a third fan chimed in, adding a heart eyes emoji after the comment.

Last week, Toth posted a different photo of herself in the same bikini. But in this shot, the model is facing the camera while wearing a white flower in her hair.