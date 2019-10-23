Larsa Pippen Rocks Tiny Leather Shorts, Tight Top & Knee-High Boots As She Hits The Town

Larsa Pippen is totally age-defying in her latest photo, as the 45-year-old stunner could easily pass for a woman of a younger age. The Kardashian best friend’s most recent Instagram update showcases her youthful good looks as she rocks a skintight leather outfit. It didn’t show off as much as her tiny white bikini, but fans still seemed to love the look.

In the photo, Larsa is stunning as she wears a pair of high-waisted black leather shorts that put her long, lean legs on full display. However, Pippen’s stems aren’t the only thing stealing the show in the picture. The former Real Housewives star also flaunted her tiny waist and ample cleavage in the racy ensemble.

Larsa paired the tiny leather shorts with a tight black top and a metallic silver-and-black jacket. She also wore some sexy knee-high boots to complete the outfit.

The model, who was formerly married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, wore her long, sandy-brown hair parted down the middle and styled in gorgeous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She accessorized the style with a diamond chain around her neck and a sparkling bracelet on her wrist.

Larsa also rocked a full face of makeup for her night out on the town, which included darkened eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to finish off the glam look.

Many fans know Pippen for her close friendship with the Kardashian family, especially Kourtney and Kim. However, she’s also amassed quite a following on her own as a former NBA wife and Real Housewives of Miami star.

Recently, Larsa shared her interest in astrology and revealed some information that pertained to her own personal zodiac sign of Cancer.

“The Cancer personality is ultra-sensitive, gentle and kind. Cancer traits include being tender, intuitive and loving and their sweetness really helps this zodiac sign stand out from the rest. The Cancer zodiac sign needs to be surrounded, protected and made to feel safe at all times. Appearances can be misleading and there is lots more to this zodiac sign than being cute, they also have a tougher side to their personality,” Pippen stated in the caption of one of her latest Instagram photos.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on her Instagram account, which boasts over 1.8 million followers.