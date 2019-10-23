Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Shakes World Renowned Booty In Fiery New Clip On Instagram

Suzy Cortez is showing off her most famous asset in a new Instagram clip, and fans love it.

In the video, the two-time Miss BumBum pageant winner is shaking her derriere to “I’m a Flirt” by controversial R&B singer R. Kelly. For her seductive dance, the Brazilian model chose to wear a thong bodysuit that leaves little to the imagination when seen from the back.

Fans flooded the comments section with appreciative emoji and effusive compliments. A lot of the comments were in Spanish or Portuguese, but her English-speaking fans expressed their admiration for her as well.

“Lovely, beautiful,” one fan wrote. “I adore you a lot, love you a lot, my inspiration.”

Others were a little bit more succinct with their commentary.

“Delicious,” another added.

“The word beauty is worthless without you,” a third commented.

As her caption indicates, the photo was meant to promote Suzy’s Only Fans account. Only Fans is a social media platform where users pay content creators to access their photos and/or video. It’s known for hosting lots of NSFW content.

Suzy regularly posts photos of her award-winning posterior online. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently posted a photo of herself in which she’s kneeling in a lacy blue thong-cut teddy. The photo was taken from behind, giving her fans the best view of her butt.

The photo currently has over 25,000 likes and more than 350 comments.

As The Daily Star reports, Suzy Cortez won the Miss BumBum finals earlier this month, beating women from around the world who competed in G-strings and thongs for the title.

But in an interview, she confessed to being too busy to even celebrate the win.

“I still can’t throw a party to celebrate my Miss BumBum 2019 because I’m traveling around Latin America participating in TV shows,” she said to The Daily Star.

Her fame has helped Suzy grow her Instagram following to 2 million. In a recent post, some of those fans insisted that she was more beautiful than reality TV star/mogul, Kim Kardashian. Suzy triggered the comparisons when she uploaded a nude photo of herself with black bars superimposed over her breasts and private parts. It’s a recreation of a Kim Kardashian selfie, and Suzy placed the inspiration photo next to hers. The image was posted on Kim Kardashian’s birthday.

“Happy 39th birthday @Kimkardashian,” Suzy wrote in the caption. “From the most beautiful butt on the planet to the most famous butt.”

To see more of Suzy Cortez’s cheeky photos you can follow her on Instagram.