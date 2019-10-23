‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain, 6 Months Pregnant, Works Out In Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

The fitness model stunned as she worked out.

Throughout her pregnancy, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain has been focused on her fitness.

On Tuesday, the blonde bombshell shared her exercise routine in an Instagram video.

The clip was filmed on a balcony overlooking a beautiful swimming pool. For her workout, Lauren used a resistance band. The registered nurse proceeded to work up a sweat by doing side lunges, lateral raises, donkey kicks, and step backs.

The stunner wore an olive sports bra and black leggings with mesh paneling from the brand Pretty Little Thing. The mother-to-be proudly flaunted her growing baby bump in the revealing ensemble. Her incredible curves and sculpted arms were also on full display.

Lauren accessorized the sporty look with a dainty necklace and a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s in the color “sesame.”

The stunner styled her long hair in double buns, making her look absolutely adorable. She opted for a full-face of makeup, including subtle contour and voluminous lashes, that enhanced her natural beauty.

The clip was paired with the song “Work” by MOTI.

In the caption, the personal trainer gave instructions of how to correctly do the exercise for the best results.

Fans were floored by the video. Lauren’s admirers were quick to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Yesss looking good,” praised a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You look stunning,” added another.

Many fans also expressed how impressed they were that Lauren is in such great shape, especially for being six months pregnant.

“Still exercising!!!!! You pregnant girls put me to shame,” wrote one commenter.

Some of her followers, however, were unsure if a pregnant woman in her third trimester should be doing such an intensive workout. Lauren ended up responding to a fan who had politely asked how drill exercises are considered safe for someone who is this far along in her pregnancy.

Loading...

“Because I’ve always maintained good conditioning,” explained the medical professional.

“I’ve actually regressed my weights and intensity to match my energy and balance but workouts are highly recommended for safe and healthy mama and baby after checking with your physician of course.”

This isn’t the first time Lauren has showed her exercise regimen on social media. Last week, the beauty uploaded a video that showed her getting in some cardio by jumping rope. She also did some lunges and squats to tone up her glute muscles.

To see more of Lauren, be sure to check out her Instagram account.