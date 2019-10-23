Ashanti Continues To Wow Fans In Sheer, Skimpy Stage Costume

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported some revealing photos of Ashanti on stage. Today, she has uploaded more to her Instagram account.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker performed at a carnival in Miami, Florida, and appeared to be having the time of her life.

For her latest post, Ashanti is standing on stage, raising a leg while holding her hand in the air. She is wearing a skimpy, sheer bodysuit which shows off her curvy figure. She paired the look with fishnet tights and white sneakers, which likely made it easier for her to move around. The “Happy” songstress went all-out with a blue-and-fuchsia feathered backpiece that really embodies the essence of a carnival. She flashes a smile while holding her microphone in her hand.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“My crush forever,” one user wrote.

“Love the outfit,” another shared, adding a flame emoji.

“Those sneakers are the bomb,” a third mentioned.

“I’ve been in love with this girl since she was on murder ink,” a fourth fan commented.

Ashanti is no stranger to flaunting her body. Earlier this year, she released her own clothing range with the online retailer Pretty Little Thing.

“Mark your territory in barely-there bikinis and beach cover-ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” their website states.

Ashanti not only designed the garments but can be seen modeling a lot of them, too.

She titled one of her latest singles with Afro B “Pretty Little Thing,” after the brand.

To date, she has released six studio albums. Her latest release, Braveheart, came out in 2014. According to Billboard, she has had five of her albums peak within the Top 10, and two of them reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Next year, she will embark on a U.K. tour, with R&B hitmakers Ginuwine and Mario opening up for her on certain dates. The tour is scheduled to begin in January and will continue in February.

On Spotify, Ashanti currently has more than 2.7 million monthly listeners who enjoy her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Foolish.” Other tracks within the Top 5 include “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby),” “Unfoolish,” “Happy,” and “Pretty Little Thing” featuring Afro B.

For those wanting to stay up to date with Ashanti, follow her Instagram account.