Brunette Babe Katelyn Runck Flashes Chiseled Body In Minuscule Black & White Bikini

Katelyn Runck rocked Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a sexy new bikini photo, which showcased her chiseled figure for her over 1.3 million followers. The model stunned in the sexy swimwear as she put all of her curves on full display.

Katelyn’s black and white bikini definitely rivaled her jaw-dropping gold monokini, which she recently sported while soaking up some sun by the pool in Mexico. This time around, Runck had it made in the shade while posing by a stone fence, and wearing a white string bikini top with black trim and a pair of barely-there black bikini bottoms.

Katelyn’s rock-hard abs stole the spotlight in the photos, along with her eye-popping cleavage. The model also flaunted her toned arms, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the snaps.

Katelyn’s gorgeous brunette locks were pulled up in a tousled bun on top of her head as pieces hung down over her face, which was made-up in full glam. Runck sported darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bronzed glow. She also added a shimmering highlighter, pink eye shadow, and a glossy pink color on her lips to complete the stunning style.

The bikini shots earned the fitness model more than 16,000 likes and over 800 comments in just the first hour after it was posted, as her fans seemingly went wild over the photos.

However, Katelyn’s healthy and glowing figure wasn’t always so easy for her to maintain. The model opens up about her past struggles and extreme health scares due to her unhealthy lifestyle in the bio section of her personal website.

“I pushed myself to extremes and, in the process, adopted an unhealthy lifestyle. I struggled with an eating disorder and addiction,” Katelyn reveals.

“My mental health was at a dangerous place. I ended up hospitalized on numerous accounts whether it was due to heart failure, liver and/or overdose. I suffered relapses. Something needed to change. I wanted to live,” the model continued.

“I was admitted for inpatient treatment disorder, and after a long time off and away, I took time to reflect on what I wanted to do next. I wanted to help people,” Runck added.

Now Katelyn Runck is in a much better place and helping others achieve their goals of living a healthy lifestyle through her diet and training program. Fans can see more of the stunning brunette model by following her Instagram account.