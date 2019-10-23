Plus-Size Model Denise Bidot Flaunts Her Curves In Biker Shorts & Sports Bra: ‘Not Photoshopping A Damn Thing’

Denise Bidot is taking over Los Angeles in comfy clothes, and she is sharing the fun she is having with her Instagram fans, without a single worry about what people might think of her body. On Tuesday, the plus-size model took to the popular social media platform to post a slideshow in which she shows off her curves, including “belly rolls” and “cellulite,” in casual sporty attire.

In the photos, Bidot — who is half Arab and half Latina, as per her Instagram bio — is seen striking different poses in front of the famous pink wall by Paul Smith in L.A., as the geotag she included with her post confirms. The model is rocking a black sports bra that features solid triangles and a sheer outer layer that gives it a little sporty-but-chic vibe.

The 33-year-old stunner teamed her top with a pair of matching black biker shorts that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her upper stomach on display. The shorts reach down to her lower thighs, hugging her body tightly and highlighting her curvy hips and legs. Bidot completed her look with a bright blue blazer, which is unbuttoned at the front. On her feet, she wore chunky white sneakers that compliment the overall sporty and casual look.

Bidot shared several snaps with her post. While the first shows her striking a cute pose the camera, the other ones see her either jumping or landing back on the ground. In the last one, Bidot is striking a different pose for the camera by placing one leg in front of the other and resting her hand on her hips.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Bidot shared with her 655,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 8,400 likes in under a day of being published. Within the same time frame, the photo also brought in upward of 115 comments. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to thank her for being so real and confident.

“This is what confidence looks like,” one user raved.

As her caption shows, Bidot is unapologetic about her size, showing pride in representing curvy girls in the modeling industry. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Online, Bidot addressed the changing beauty standards and what her take on it is.

“I’m just testing the limits. Curvy girls can wear absolutely anything. I am there to show them how to spice it up and not allow anyone to steal their shine,” she said.