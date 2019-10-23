Amanda Cerny Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs, Long, Lean Legs In Crochet Crop Top & Short Shorts On Instagram

Instagram fitness queen Amanda Cerny is showcasing her insane physique in a new photo that is causing a frenzy among her millions of followers. The 28-year-old Pennsylvania native apparently had a point to make in this newest snapshot, and people seem to love this look.

Cerny shared the new Instagram shot on Wednesday morning, and it immediately went viral. Amanda has more than 26.4 million followers on the popular social media site, and within just 20 minutes, this latest look had already garnered more than 200,000 likes.

The photo that has Cerny’s fans going wild shows her sitting in a large seat, pointing and looking off in the distance. Amanda didn’t share any context or location clues for this photo, but it looks as if she’s sitting in the corner of a sandy sports court of some sort.

Amanda also didn’t tag the designer of her outfit, but it appears to be from Revolve, and it suits her perfectly. The enticing and revealing ensemble consists of a crochet crop top and matching booty shorts with white-and-yellow daisies over a navy blue background, and it hugs all of Cerny’s notorious curves.

The Instagram bombshell has her long, dark hair hanging over her shoulder in loose waves, and she’s wearing a belly chain and choker necklace along with several bracelets. Cerny completed the jaw-dropping look with a fanny pack, sneakers, and a purse or backpack slung over her shoulder.

This new post of Cerny’s also received nearly 900 comments in the first 20 minutes it was on her Instagram page. Many of Amanda’s followers shared comments filled with positive emoji, and there were numerous notes from people sharing their love for the brunette bombshell.

“D*mn always stunning photos and inspiring character, keep on shining Amanda,” wrote one of Cerny’s fans.

“I’m stanning that outfit,” admitted another follower.

“Ooo la la…..those abs,” noted another Cerny supporter.

Nearly everything Amanda posts on Instagram garners a ton of engagement and appreciation, but this new photo seems to be taking off at a record pace. Not long ago, Cerny teased that she was working on a calendar for the upcoming year, and based on the reaction to this latest snap, there is little doubt that it’ll sell like hotcakes.

Amanda Cerny may have initially made her mark on Vine, but it looks like she’s successfully transitioned and built her brand to impressive new levels on Instagram. Her fitness products are quite popular, she’s got a podcast generating waves, and her day-to-day posts like this new one always keep her millions of fans anxious for more.