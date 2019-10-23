‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Devon Wrestles With The Truth

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 23 brings a new home for Connor after Nick and Chelsea make a tough choice. Plus, Phyllis spies on her partners, Sharon gives Rey another chance, and Cane and Jill give Devon the truth.

Adam (Mark Grossman) returned to Genoa City with Nick (Joshua Morrow). He arrived when Connor (Judah Mackey) was asleep, and Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan) let Adam see Connor. When Connor woke up, he asked to stay with Adam, and Chelsea agreed to let him even though Nick was shocked. Connor packed his things, and Adam went to tell Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who had been spying on her co-workers at The Grand Phoenix, she had to find somewhere else to live. Chelsea made Connor say goodbye to Nick, and then she dropped him off at Adam’s. Adam promised to be the kind of father Connor needs, and then the two played video games together.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) caught up at Crimson Lights. Mariah signed somebody new, and Sharon seemed a bit unhappy. Mariah encouraged her to give Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) another chance. Rey happened to show up, and Sharon asked him about that second date. Rey hadn’t changed his mind, so they agreed to go out before Mariah set them up herself.

Also, at Crimson Lights, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) complained to Nate (Sean Dominic) about her home life with Devon (Bryton James). Elena admitted that she is working long hours to avoid him. Then, Elena left after getting a text from Devon.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Jill (Jess Walton) showed up at Devon’s (Bryton James). He had Amanda (Mishael Morgan) there, which didn’t make either Cane or Jill happy. They showed Devon the evidence of Katherine’s will, and they told him they’re aware that his decision is a moral one instead of a legal one. Later, Nate and Elena showed up, and Devon complained about the whole thing. He couldn’t believe Katherine would leave her fortune to somebody who wasn’t even family, and Devon struggled to decide what to do. Nate wondered what Neil (Kristoff St. John) would’ve said about the whole thing.

Cane and Jill left Devon’s and went to Crimson Lights, where they discussed everything. Jill wondered if Cane would let it go if Devon decides not to give him Katherine’s fortune, considering he’s under no legal obligation to do so. The Inquisitr recently reported the surprising news that Cane actor Daniel Goddard is no longer with the soap.

Finally, Phyllis ran into Amanda at the Grand Phoenix Hotel. Amanda was acting weird. Phyllis greeted her and let Amanda know to get used to seeing her more often because Phyllis is moving into the hotel, which means Amanda and Phyllis will be neighbors now.