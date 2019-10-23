‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Flaunts Killer Curves In White Bikini

Olivia Brower’s incredible bikini body is making another appearance on social media, and her fans are certainly happy about it.

The latest look at the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s famous figure was shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 22, and was instant met with praise from her 314,000 followers on the platform. In the photo, the 24-year-old was snapped striking a sultry pose on the beach, where she was dressed to impress in an itty-bitty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Olivia sent temperatures soaring in her sexy swimwear look that left very little to the imagination. A tag on the photo indicated that the bikini was from Bella Sea Swim and, judging by the reaction from her fans, she definitely did the brand justice.

Her beach day look included a white, underwire-style top that made for a seriously busty display. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the number’s low, square neck, accentuated by a delicate ribbed detail along the top of the cups that gave the look a bit of texture.

Meanwhile, the matching white bottoms of Olivia’s bikini upped the ante of her look even more. The high-rise piece clung to the stunner’s famous curves in all of the right ways, while its high-cut style offered her fans a good look at her toned legs and sculpted thighs. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, hitting right at her belly button to highlight her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Olivia was captured by the camera running her fingers through her light brown hair, which messily fell behind her back in the photo. Her look was completed with a full face of makeup, which included a light brown eye shadow, shimmering highlighter, and glossy pink lip, making her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie went wild for the newest addition to her bikini-clad Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has earned over 12,000 likes after 19 hours of going live to Olivia’s feed, as well as dozens of comments — many with compliments for her latest eye-popping display.

“You are breathtakingly beautiful!” one person wrote, while another called the model a “smoke show.”

“Looking stunning as always,” commented a third.

Olivia often treats her followers to a look at her impressive bikini body. She did so again in another recent photo that saw covering up her assets in nothing but a straw hat — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.