‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Pushy Hope & Brooke Have Liam & Ridge Reconsidering Their Options

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) may soon reconsider their options. After all, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) have revealed their true colors, and neither of them are impressed by what they see, per She Knows Soaps.

Although Liam supports Hope trying to adopt Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), B&B fans will remember that he also told Hope and Brooke that the little boy should have a say in his future. Liam is going along with the plan to adopt Douglas, but he recently showed his irritation with Hope.

The Inquisitr reports that Liam was frustrated with Hope’s insensitivity toward Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The more he tried to point out that Steffy has lost so much, the more Hope wanted him to set boundaries with his ex-wife. Hope wanted Liam to tell Steffy that his future was with her and Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), and that she shouldn’t have expectations for a romantic future with him. The more that Hope continues to raise the issue about Steffy, the more Liam digs in his heels and tells Hope to back off.

Another man who is quickly becoming disillusioned by the woman in his life is Ridge. He will be shocked when he learns how Brooke is trying to rip his family apart. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers detail that he will be furious when he finds out that his own wife had adoption papers drawn up to take his grandson from his family. Ridge knows that Brooke despises Thomas, but he would have never have thought that she would have gone so far.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Ridge and Liam will both begin to see Brooke and Hope in a new light. Lately, the mother and daughter have been acting rather selfishly and Liam and Ridge don’t like what they see.

Liam will opt to spend Halloween with Steffy, Beth, and Kelly (Zoe Pennington). He is done with Hope’s drama and wants to put his family first. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Ridge and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will continue to grow close. In fact, Shauna will wake up in Ridge’s bed next week, and after they joke around about the situation, things will quickly become passionate.

