American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Insane Abs In Stunning Bikini Instagram Snaps

Former Playboy model Rachel Cook is causing a stir among her 2.6 million Instagram fans with a trio of drool-worthy bikini photos. The new post was shared Wednesday morning and quickly generated a lot of engagement among her followers.

The Washington native opened up in the caption of her Instagram post about long-running friendships. Toward the end of the caption, Cook admitted that her written thoughts didn’t really have anything to do with the “sick” photos she shared.

The three black-and-white snapshots showcased her unbelievably fit physique. Cook credited photographer Shane Rad, who appeared to share a few additional looks on his Instagram page as well.

The snaps showed Rachel with her dark hair pulled up into a loose ponytail. In a couple of shots, she tousled her wavy locks with her hands. Rachel noted via the geotag that she was in Malibu, California for this photoshoot. She stood on the beach with the ocean in the background.

Each of the pictures showed Rachel wearing a bikini that showcased all of her notorious curves. The triangle top gave Rachel the chance to flaunt her deep cleavage and her phenomenal, chiseled abs were impossible to miss.

The photos that Rad shared via his Instagram page revealed that this stunning bikini was a red and black ensemble that hugged all of Rachel’s curves perfectly. Rachel looked fresh-faced in these photos, letting her tanned, athletic figure demand everybody’s attention.

Within just the first hour after Rachel shared her snaps on Instagram, more than 60,000 people liked the post. More than 350 people commented as well and it looks like it was nothing but love for this sultry trio of pictures.

“When God created woman he used Rachel’s pictures as a guide for true perfection,” noted one of her fans.

“Stunning simply stunning,” wrote another follower.

“No doubt you are one of God’s finest creations,” detailed one more of Rachel’s admirer.

Rachel regularly raises heart rates while wearing revealing bikinis in her Instagram posts and videos, and this latest set of shots is no exception. The 24-year-old Playboy model knows just how to flaunt her long, lean legs, jaw-dropping abs, and plentiful cleavage.

Rachel Cook’s bikini photos are certainly among the most popular posts she has on Instagram. However, the Playboy model knows how to make even the most ordinary outfits look sexy and stunning, and her 2.6 million followers never hesitate to show their love for her All-American, girl-next-door vibe.