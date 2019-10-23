Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond ‘Unprepared’ For Life Without This Beloved Family Member

Food Network star and Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has revealed in the foreword of her latest cookbook of fabulous food, titled The Pioneer Woman Cooks The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating, that she was “unprepared” for life without this beloved family member after their death in 2018.

She spoke about the changes in the dynamic of her family since her husband, Ladd Drummond’s, beloved mother, Nan, passed in May of 2018.

“She was a grandmother, mother, mother-in-law and good friend. Her death was a new territory our family wasn’t prepared for and we have learned to cling to memories and traditions both in and out of the kitchen. Since she was so relevant in our daily lives from small every day gatherings to big celebrations, it has been a difficult adjustment for all of us. We sure do miss her every day,” revealed Ree.

Ree also discussed the other major life changes her family is experiencing, including oldest daughter Alex’s graduation and permanent move to Texas, her daughter Paige beginning college and living away from home, and the looming graduation of her third child, Bryce. This leaves herself and Ladd in a nearly empty home with just youngest son Todd.

The television personality, businesswoman and cookbook author also keeps busy in her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, by operating several businesses in the area. She and her family own The Mercantile, a restaurant and store; P-Town Pizza; and Charlie’s Sweet Shop, an ice cream store named after the family’s late beloved dog, Charlie.

They also own the Pioneer Woman Boarding House, a bed and breakfast that continues to draw fans to the area where they can indulge in all things related to the Food Network personality. This includes a visit to the family’s ranch.

The Inquisitr reported that in April of this year, Ree navigated more heartbreaking new territory when Paige was arrested for underage drinking and public intoxication, cited E! News.

She was charged and taken to jail after the incident. Court documents revealed that the teen “appeared in a drunken condition” when she was arrested. She was reportedly also in possession of an open container of beer. It was requested that the charges against Paige be expunged by her attorneys.

Ree Drummond’s cooking show, The Pioneer Woman, airs new episodes on Saturdays on The Food Network. A mix of older and newer episodes can be seen daily in reruns on the same channel.