Ireland Baldwin Strips Down To Her Underwear As She Celebrates Her 24th Birthday

Ireland Baldwin is ready to party as she celebrated her upcoming 24th birthday with a racy underwear photo, which left very little to the imagination. It’s not exactly her tiny Daisy Dukes, but when it comes to showing off her toned figure, it takes the cake.

In the sexy snapshot, Ireland is seen with her eyes closed and her arms swinging through the air as she dances around in an orange sports bra and a pair of black bikini briefs. The underwear flaunt Baldwin’s toned arms, long, lean legs, flat tummy, and impressive abs as she also shows off her multiple arm tattoos in the photo.

Ireland wore her long, brown hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head in the photo as loose pieces fell out to frame her face. She accessorized the look with a chain and pendant around her neck.

The model, who is the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger, wore minimal makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a fresh face, and nude lips. She also sported a light-colored polish on her long fingernails while twirling herself about in the picture.

Ireland is also the first cousin of Hailey Baldwin, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber. Earlier this year, Ireland opened up to Us Weekly about Hailey’s relationship with Justin, revealing that she believes the duo are the perfect couple.

“I think that they really complement each other. I think that they’ve really helped each other grow because before … they started off having a lot of growing to do. They were just not ready. They were really young and they had a lot of growing to do and a lot of life to experience, and I think they both now are experiencing things together and learning the ways of love and marriage — not that I know those ways,” Ireland said of the couple, who recently celebrated a year of marriage together by renewing their vows in front of all of their friends and family members in a big ceremony.

“I love Justin and I love Hailey. I love spending time with them. She’s full wife mode now, so I love it,” Ireland added.

