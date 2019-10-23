Rita Ora Shows Off Legs In Fur Garment

Rita Ora has spent most of this year jetting around the world and has taken time to spend some of it in her home country.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker shared numerous shots of herself on Instagram, which was an ad for GAëLLE PARIS that was taken in London, U.K.

In the photos, Ora wore a white and purple fur jacket paired with a sparkly top and denim shirt over the top. She accessorized herself with a black leather fanny pack that had silver tassels dangling off it. She sported her blond locks down and straight while she showed off her legs.

In the first image, Ora wrapped the fur garment around her and snuggled up with it. In the second, she posed on her knees and displayed what was underneath the jacket. In the third photograph, she is sat down with the designer’s name written on the back of her necklace.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 151,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

For her caption, she mentioned that winter might be her favorite season. She asked her fans what theirs was.

“YOU LOOK SO SNUGGLY AW MY GOD,” one user wrote.

“You really just got that smile only heaven can make!” another shared.

“I love Winter because I love winter clothes and I love snow,” a third mentioned.

“You are so gorgeous!” a fourth fan commented.

Earlier this year, Ora embarked on a world tour to support her second studio album, Phoenix. The tour visited Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported her trip to Dubai. The “Let Me Love You” chart-topper performed in the country and also celebrated her sister’s birthday with a dinner. In an Instagram upload taken in her hotel, Rita wore a low-cut, animal-print dress and bandanna and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and a gold watch.

At the beginning of this month, her clothing collection with German brand Escada went live. Aside from designing them, she also modeled the garments.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 20 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Ritual.” Other songs within the top five include “Carry On” from the Pokemon Detective Pikachu movie, “R.I.P.” featuring Sofia Reyes and Anitta, “Let You Love Me,” and “Anywhere.”

