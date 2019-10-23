‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Warns Wyatt That Quinn Is On The Warpath

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 24 tease that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will visit Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Dollar Bill will have some fatherly advice for his son and warn him that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is on the warpath again, per Highlight Hollywood.

Only a week ago, Bill was facing a crisis that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) might not live. The youngest Logan sister had to have a kidney transplant, and luckily for her, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) stepped up and donated one of her own.

Now the soap opera spoilers state that Bill will be able to focus on his other priorities. He will seek Wyatt out and tell him some rather astonishing news. It appears as if Quinn visited the media mogul and made a request of her own.

Now B&B viewers know that Quinn cannot stand Bill and for her to ask him anything is a pretty big deal. Imagine Bill’s surprise when she asked him to meddle in Wyatt’s love life.

Wyatt recently got engaged to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). After breaking up with Flo, he went back to Sally, and he committed himself to her. B&B fans will remember that they were in a relationship for almost a year before Flo returned on the scene, and they started dating.

Bill will reveal that Quinn asked him to interfere in his relationship with Sally. Unsurprisingly, Quinn doesn’t think that Sally is good enough for their son, and she wants Bill to help end their relationship. Quinn feels that Wyatt should make up with his former high school sweetheart since she always believed that they would end up together.

Of course, Bill will do no such thing. Not too long ago, he vowed to take revenge on everyone who had been involved in kidnapping his granddaughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Although Flo saved Katie’s life, Bill cannot forgive her for what she did in the past.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill will also give Wyatt some fatherly advice. Yes, Flo did something good for her aunt, but there is something fundamentally flawed about someone who pretended to be a baby’s mother for payment.

Of course, Wyatt will be furious when he learns that his mother is up to her old tricks. He won’t appreciate that Quinn thinks that she can choose for him when he has already made his own decisions about whom he wants to spend the rest of his life with. B&B fans can expect a showdown between Wyatt and Quinn in the coming weeks.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.