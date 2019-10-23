Alexis Ren Flaunts Sculpted Abs In Tiny White Crop Top And Flirty Skirt

Alexis Ren is showing off her incredible fashion sense — and impressive figure — again on social media, and her fans are absolutely loving the display.

On Tuesday, October 22, the brunette bombshell took to her Instagram account to share a new set of photos that were an instant hit with her 13.3 million fans. The upload included a total of four photos showing off how she decided to “dress up” for the night, noting in the caption that her shoes didn’t exactly fit the vibe of her ensemble.

While her footwear wasn’t exactly “dressy,” the look was still perfectly on-trend, and gave her audience more than one thing to rave about.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant looked nothing short of stunning in her look for the evening that was both simple and sexy, and brought some serious heat to her feed. The look included a minuscule white crop top that clung tight to her voluptuous chest in all of the right ways. It cut off just below her bosom, exposing the social media sensation’s famously sculpted abs and flat midsection as she posed for the camera.

Alexis elevated her simple top by pairing it with a flirty, midi-length skirt that sat high on her hips, accentuating her chiseled torso and trim waist. The piece was made of a sheer, black material with a nude slip underneath, and despite its flowy nature, it still provided the perfect outline of the model’s curvaceous backside. In one photo, the babe teased her followers by lifting the garment up, flashing a glimpse of her toned legs.

In a surprising move, the stunner dressed her look down with a pair of high-top white sneakers — a popular trend that Alexis pulled off perfectly. She added a delicate pendant necklace and hoop earrings for a bit of bling, and wore her dark tresses down, which fell messily around her face. The model also sported a minimal face of makeup that included a glossy lip, a light dusting of blush, and mascara to make her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram model’s latest social media upload proved popular with her millions of fans. The post racked up over 440,000 likes within 17 hours since going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments — many with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Your smile is so infectious,” one person wrote, while another follower said that Alexis was “the most beautiful woman alive.”

Loading...

“You could wear a literal grocery bag and still look good,” commented a third fan.

Alexis is no stranger to slaying the social media game. She recently dazzled her fans again with new photos that saw her sporting a gorgeous, strapless red dress — a look that sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page.