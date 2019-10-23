Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Hit With Massive Lawsuit Over Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski knows her way around Instagram – the model’s sexy posts rake in over a million likes from her 24 million followers. But one recent post landed her in some seriously hot water that could end up costing her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Celebrity photographer Robert O’Neil allegedly filed a federal lawsuit against Ratajkowski for using a photo that he had copyrighted in her Instagram stories, as The Blast reported Wednesday.

The photo, which showed Ratajkowski holding a bouquet of flowers over her face as she walks the streets of New York, popped up on the model’s stories with the caption, “Mood forever.”

But O’Neil says that she allegedly never paid him for the post, nor did she get permission to use the photo that he took and owns the rights to. As a result, he says that he has lost money and he wants to be reimbursed $150,000 for each infringement in addition to all of the profit that she made from using the photo.

“Defendants infringed Plaintiff’s copyright in the Photograph by reproducing and publicly displaying the Photograph on the Website. Defendants are not, and has never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publicly display, distribute and/or use the Photograph,” the court docs read.

“Plaintiff is entitled to statutory damages up to $150,000 per work infringed for Defendants willful infringement of the Photograph,” the documents continue.

O’Neil is known for fiercely defending his work. He sued Gigi Hadid for using a photographer of her ex, Zayn Malik, on her social media page. He is seeking $150,000 in lost income and is asking that the model “be required to account for all profits, income, receipts, or other benefits derived by Defendant as a result of its unlawful conduct.”

He’s also seeking unspecified damages against Hadid.

