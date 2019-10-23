Carrie Underwood Dazzles Fans In New Ad For The CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood gave her Instagram followers a treat on Tuesday when she reposted an ad for the CMA Awards in which she looks absolutely stunning. Based on her caption, it looks like the theme of the video was an expression of what country music means to each of the artists featured in the clip.

“Country music has been there for me since day 1,” she says in the brief black-and-white video as her long, blond tresses waft around her face and neck. She’s then followed by other legendary country music artists like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Garth Brooks.

In the comments, fans also expressed their love for the genre.

“Country music means absolutely EVERYTHING to me,” one fan wrote.

But others also used the post to share their adoration for Carrie in particular.

“You have meant everything to me, Carrie!” another added.

“You’re beautiful omg,” a third gushed.

“The day you won American Idol I was born I’ve been listening to you since day one,” a fourth fan revealed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie Underwood will host this year’s CMA Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. She is also nominated in three categories.

Carrie shared her excitement about the opportunity to host the show with two country music legends in an interview with Universal Music Nashville.

“It does not get bigger than that or better than that,” she said, as reported by Taste Of Country. “I feel like the three of us love what we do so much, and we love country music, and it means something, I feel like, to have us up there on that stage kind of driving the bus for the evening and setting the tone.”

Carrie also recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of the event that launched her music career, her American Idol audition. Carrie stepped in front of the judges for the first time in 2004. During the audition, she sang “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt and wowed both Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson. She went on to win Season 4 of the competition and the rest, as they say, is history.

Loading...

“One day there was an open door, and I walked through it and my life was changed forever,” she said of the experience at her sold-out “Cry Pretty” concert in Nashville this September, as reported by People Magazine.

The CMA Awards will air on November 13 on ABC. In the meantime, fans of the singer can keep up with Carrie Underwood’s daily updates via her Instagram page.