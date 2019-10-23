Megyn Kelly Slams NBC For Allegedly Covering Up Matt Lauer Scandal, Calls For Independent Investigation

Megyn Kelly is calling out NBC for allegedly covering up sexual assault allegations against disgraced former anchor Matt Lauer, saying that the network should be conducting an internal investigation.

Kelly was responding to claims from Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill, which detailed efforts that NBC brass reportedly took to keep the accusations under wraps, as well as keep Lauer’s alleged victims quiet. Kelly, who was fired from NBC last year following her controversial comments about blackface, said that the company has more than enough resources to investigate the allegations.

“Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, is a $200 billion company,” Kelly told Us Weekly. “There is zero reason why with those resources, and if NBC truly has nothing to hide, it should not hire an outside investigator to look into the allegations that NBC executives have facilitated and covered up a culture of sexual harassment and abuse.”

The report noted that NBC has denied the claims made in Farrow’s book, but Kelly pointed out that they have been corroborated by NBC staffers, including anchor Ann Curry. She claimed that other networks caught up in similar allegations have launched investigations, which NBC seems unwilling to do.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant — which is why firms like CBS, Fox News, NPR and the NFL hired outside investigators to look into similar claims,” Kelly added.

Since Lauer was fired amid the allegations of sexual misconduct, new women have come forward with accusations against Lauer, including one who claimed that he raped her while they were covering the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Megyn Kelly’s speaking out against NBC comes amid rumors that the former television host is angling toward an on-air comeback with her own news production company. Page Six reported that Kelly wants to launch a new service that would directly compete with her former home at FOX News.

“Amid wild rumors following Megyn Kelly’s headline-making Fox News appearance, Page Six has learned she is not returning to her former network — and is instead set to launch her own news production company and take on her old nemesis Bill O’Reilly,” the report noted.

The report noted that Kelly may be trying to emulate O’Reilly’s subscription service podcast No Spin News, that has reportedly pulled a very nice profit for the former FOX News anchor. It added that Kelly wants to set up shop in midtown Manhattan — where FOX News is also headquartered — to build her own brand and make a name in news ahead of the 2020 presidential election.