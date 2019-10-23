Stylish ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Admits She Misses This

Chelsea Houska is often complimented on her stylish fashion choices on social media, so it should be no surprise that the mom of three is getting into the world of fashion. On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea was asked to collaborate with a boutique that is local to her. Fans loved watching Chelsea’s photo shoot on the show and some reached out to her on social media to ask her some style and beauty questions.

As most fans may remember, Chelsea rocks any hairstyle she wears. For several years, she wore extensions to get a longer, fuller look. In recent months, though, she has been wearing her hair shorter. On Twitter, one follower asked Chelsea if she is going to keep trimming her hair or if she misses having it long. Chelsea admitted that she does sometimes crave going back to her longer locks.

“It was all mostly extensions….but after seeing it in tonight’s episode, it does make me miss having it long,” Chelsea wrote on Twitter.

Chelsea started showing off her shorter look back in May. Fans caught notice of it on social media at first. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, posted a photo of her on Instagram to debut her short hair.

Chelsea has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. The relationship with her oldest daughter’s dad did not work out and fans watched their tumultuous relationship play out on Teen Mom 2. In 2015, Chelsea met Cole at a gas station. During their first encounter, they didn’t speak to one another, but Cole eventually tracked down Chelsea on social media and the two eventually started dating.

Loading...

The couple tied the knot in October 2016 when Chelsea was pregnant with their first child together. They welcomed their son Watson in January 2017. Later that year, Chelsea and Cole had a second wedding. In 2018, they welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Layne. Layne’s birthday was extra special because she was born on the same day as Chelsea.

Chelsea Houska continues to share her story on Teen Mom 2 and fans can tune in to catch up with her and her family on all-new episodes airing Tuesday nights on MTV. In addition, be sure to follow the star on Instagram.