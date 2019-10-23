Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Livid At Brooke’s Betrayal

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 24 reveal that a certain couple’s marriage will take considerable strain when the truth comes out. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be shocked when he learns how far Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is prepared to go to get what she wants, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke went behind Ridge’s back and had adoption papers drawn up. She wants Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to raise the little boy and to be his legal parents. She had Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) come over, and they ambushed him with their demands. Of course, Thomas remained adamant that he was not going to give up his son.

But The Inquisitr reports that Hope will switch tactics and will ask her mother to leave the room. She will try to coerce Thomas into signing the papers. Not too long ago, Thomas was obsessed with her, and she is hoping to use his feelings for her against him. She will attempt to convince him to put Douglas first by agreeing to give up his paternal rights to the boy. Hope believes that she can be the mother that Douglas deserves and will attempt to convince him of this on the CBS soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will learn of the adoption plans. He will be furious that the Logans want to take his grandson. But he will be shocked to find out that Brooke, not Hope, was the instigator of this despicable plan.

While Ridge has always tried to respect Brooke’s family, the blonde has been less accommodating of his. Ridge even had to leave his marital home so that he could heal the rift between his son and daughter. Brooke made it very hard for him to see Thomas in his home.

When Ridge hears that his wife was behind the plot to take Douglas away from Thomas, he will be livid. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will immediately go to the Logan estate where he will blast Brooke, Hope, and Liam.

He will make it clear that Douglas will remain a Forrester and be raised by a Forrester for as long as he lives. As for Ridge and Brooke’s marriage, they have never been further apart.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.