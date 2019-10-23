Cheryl Cole Looks Smoking Hot In Snakeskin Pants & String Corset

Cheryl Cole has delivered a new Instagram update, and it’s showing her to be the sizzler that she is. The British singer and reality judge tends to make more headlines over in her native Britain, although Cheryl is a known face in the U.S., having judged alongside Simon Cowell on The X Factor.

Cheryl’s Instagram photo today seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. It showcased a sexy and stylish look, alongside Cheryl’s beauty, but the finish wasn’t pretentious — it never is with this girl. Cheryl was raised in a modest and working-class household in the North of England, with fans generally seeming to adore that the Scouse girl never lost her roots.

Cheryl’s snap showed her posing outdoors and shot against shrubbery. The star had been photographed full-frontal and looking directly at the camera with a piercing and direct gaze. Cheryl’s look was somewhat matching the backdrop by virtue of its green and earthy colors, but the star was definitely standing out. Cheryl appeared in a snazzy pair of snakeskin pants, with the lowers seen paired with an unusual green corset boasting string ties and a mix of opaque and semi-sheer fabrics. Cheryl’s slim waist was on show, as were her feminine hips. The star wore her highlighted brown hair down around her shoulders, with the locks taking on somewhat of a bombshell finish.

Cheryl has made headlines over the years for a relationship with Liam Payne. Cole was the one judging Liam’s reality audition back when he was a teenager, with the two then embarking on a relationship many years later. Cheryl is significantly older than the One Direction star. Together, the couple shares a child name Bear, although they have parted ways.

Cheryl has spoken out about possibly having more kids.

“Yes, but you don’t necessarily need to be in a relationship. I’ve got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional. You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider,” the star told The Telegraph earlier this year.

Prior to her relationship with Payne, Cheryl was married to British soccer player Ashley Cole, with the marriage ending in a painful cheating scandal. Cheryl seems to have weathered the storm of both failed relationships, though. Fans wishing to see more of Cheryl should follow her Instagram account.