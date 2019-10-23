‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Flaunts Killer Figure In Flirty White Bikini

Haley Kalil was in a goofy, dancing mood recently, and she wanted to share that with her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustratedswimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a flirty snapshot in which she shows off her dance moves in a tiny bikini that puts her enviable figure fully on display.

The photo shows the former Miss Minnesota outdoors as she strikes a playful pose with her arms in front of her as if she were dancing. As she does so, Kalil is rocking a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classically cut triangle top with straps that tie up behind her neck, while another set of straps cross her sternum, creating a double-line effect.

Kalil teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms whose itty bitty straps sit ultra high on her sides, while the front part rests very low on her frame. This style of bikini helps showcase her fit physique by contrasting her full, wide hips with her toned, slender midsection.

Kalil is posing with her legs slightly apart and hips to one side, in a way that further accentuates the natural curves of her body. She accessorized her look with a brown hoop earring that contrasts with the color of her bikini.

The Minnesota native is tilting her head to the side as she glances playfully into the camera while smiling bright and big. She has her signature red hair swept over to one side and styled down as her loose tresses fall over her shoulder with the movement of her head. While it isn’t 100 percent clear, Kalil appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural features and beauty.

Since going live, the post — which Kalil shared with her 273,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 7,600 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 85 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to gush over her good looks and to share their admiration for the model.

“Hot and sexy. xx,” one user raved, trailing the words with a few heart eyes emoji.

“So pretty,” said another fan, including a double pink heart emoji after the message.

“A Goddess!!” a third fan chimed in, also adding a few heart eyes emoji to the comment.