‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Tries To Sway Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 23 tease that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will try to make her case to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She is determined to be a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and will try to appeal to him, according to She Knows Soaps.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her daughter are convinced that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make better parents to Douglas than Thomas ever could. So, they presented him with adoption papers on this CBS soap opera.

The Inquisitr reported that Thomas was upset to learn that they wanted him to sign away his rights and he adamantly refused to comply. He wanted to take his son away and emphatically told them that Douglas already had a family. However, both Brooke and Hope still tried to force Thomas to sign away his parental rights. They told him that if he loved Douglas, he would give him up for adoption.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that after seeing that Thomas is hellbent on not signing the adoption papers, Hope will ask her mother to leave her and the designer alone. Not too long ago, Thomas would move heaven and earth for Hope. He was obsessed with her, and they are still married.

It appears as if Hope wants to use this influence that she has over Thomas to her own advantage. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that she wants to speak to Thomas one-on-one so that she can convince him to give Douglas up.

The promo shows that an emotional Thomas responds.

“You want me to give away my son.”

Many B&B fans will remember that when Thomas and Douglas initially returned to Los Angeles, they were very close. Thomas was just focused on helping his son find the healing that he needed after his mother’s death. On some level, Thomas still has this deep, abiding love for his son and it’s unlikely that he will give him to Hope and Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will learn of their plans and rush to the Logan estate. There, he will blast Brooke, Hope, and Liam for trying to coerce his son and accuse them of trying to “steal” his grandson.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.