Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Hot New Hair Color In Early Morning Selfie, Says She Wants To Go Darker

Kailyn Lowry shocked fans when she showed off a hot new hair color on Tuesday night. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom-of-three posted to Instagram to show off her new dark hair. On Wednesday morning, she took to her Instagram stories to share an early-morning selfie showing off what she called “the day after” hair look and revealed on Twitter that she actually wants to go darker.

In the past, Kail has sported blond hair, but in the new picture, it is clear she can rock dark hair, too. In the photo, Kail wears a blue shirt that has the word “obey” on it and she looks directly in the camera. Her new dark hair is worn down, and she completes the look with a pair of hoop earrings. Her blue eyes popped in the photo.

Later on Twitter, Kail opened up about her new hair color and revealed that she may be changing it up again in the future. However, don’t expect her to be going back to blond anytime soon, as she revealed she wants to go darker.

“I want to go darker,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Twitter.

She has not yet revealed when she may go darker or just how dark she will go with her hair color.

Kailyn Lowry was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship with her oldest son’s father and Kailyn did not work out, and she eventually moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin. Javi and Kail married, and together they have one son. Although they tried to make their relationship work, their troubles played out on Teen Mom 2, and Kailyn and Javi eventually divorced. Kail then gave birth to her third son with a man named Chris Lopez.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom-of-three recently opened up about her kids and revealed which of her sons’ fathers is the easiest to co-parent with. When asked which dad makes co-parenting the easiest during a recent Instagram question-and-answer session, she didn’t explicitly name him, but she said, “100 percent No. 3.”

Kail shares her life on Teen Mom 2, and she has been doing so for nearly a decade. Fans can catch up with Kailyn and her kids on all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Tuesday nights on MTV.