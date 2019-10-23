Researchers That Created A Real-Life Invisibility Cloak Are Worried About How It Will Be Used

Researchers have created an invisibility cloak like the one from 'Harry Potter' but are worried about how powerful it is.

Every Harry Potter fan remembers how cool his invisibility cloak was. When slipped over his head, Harry could roam through Hogwarts at night without being seen. Many readers may have wished they had their own invisibility cloak.

Now, researchers have found a way to create a real life invisibility cloak using light bending material. This fascinating material doesn’t need power to function and can be used to totally conceal not only people, but buildings, vehicles, ships and space crafts. As cool as it sounds, the man who created it is worried about how it could someday be used, according to Mirror.

The invisibility cloak, which has been named the Quantum Sheath, was created by researchers from Hyperstealth Biotechnology Corporation. The material is ultra thin and can hide objects on the visible spectrum, as well as UV, infrared and shortwave infrared spectrum, making it ultra powerful. It can function during the day or night and at any temperature.

While this sort of advanced technology sounds awesome, it would essentially change the world in many ways. There are certainly concerns about how invisibility could provide too much power, whether it be in war or terrorism.

It’s for this reason that Guy Cramer, the CEO of Hyperstealth, has been hesitant to get the Quantum Sheath patented or to reveal too much information regarding the design. If details regarding the design are released, then in the future virtually anyone could replicate and sell it, as Cramer explained.

“I’m excited to finally be able to speak about something that I haven’t been able to for the last nine years and while I have a passion for my work I’m both excited and concerned for the different uses that will be employed moving forward. My first choice was to keep quiet about the technology and allow only allied forces access but with the release of the patents, everyone can access how to reproduce it and that’s not necessarily a good thing. It didn’t take long for me to anticipate the nightmare scenarios that this material could offer a rogue nation, a terrorist cell or even the criminal element.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the researchers at Hyperstealth aren’t the only ones who have been trying to create a similar product. Scientists from Emory University’s Department of Chemistry have been working on a second skin for humans that is inspired by the changing colors of a chameleon. However, this technology is still in the beginning stages of development and does not provide complete invisibility.