Angela Simmons Lets It All Hang Out In Nude Bikini On The Beach

Angela Simmons is becoming a bikini queen. The Growing Up Hip Hop star has been delivering a fair few swimwear updates on her social media of late. Just yesterday, the 32-year-old rocked a sizzling cheetah-print bathing suit paired with an unusual and faux-fur pair of boots.

Today has seen Angela deliver a fresh Instagram update, complete with a fresh new look.

The photo showed Angela on the beach and right at the water’s edge. While the star has recently offered a Tulum, Mexico, location for her beach posts, there’s no saying where in the world this photo was taken of Angela. Regardless, the star was looking incredible as she modeled a two-piece with a twist. Angela was seen flaunting her fit and curvy frame in a nude-colored bikini, but she decided to add on a gauze-like outer layer in a similar shade. The finish afforded a carefree and trendy feel, although the outer layer’s sheer nature didn’t deprive fans of Angela’s sizzling body.

Angela was seen standing on tiptoes and turning around to face the camera as it shot her from behind. The star’s frame had been taken in by the lens in full, with Angela’s shapely legs, shoulders, and sexy booty all visible. Angela also appeared with her long brown hair worn cascading around her back, with impeccable makeup adding some glam.

There does seem to be major interest in this star as Angela is the daughter to Run DMC’s Rev. Run. Angela is now popular with her Instagram followers, and she’s also a businesswoman, with today’s update giving a nod to the haircare brand that Angela has a partner status with. Angela also has her own hair extensions line.

As to glam overall, there’s plenty of it on Angela’s Instagram, with regular updates showing stunning cosmetics looks. Angela has mentioned makeup, with a 2016 interview seeing the star talk about the Lip A.R.T. collection she had to her name.

“When I get glammed up, lip is one of my main go-tos, so I thought it would be important to have some colors that I could share with everyone else [and] that I truly enjoy wearing,” Angela told InStyle.

“Red lipstick makes you feel good. It’s an empowering color for women. Nude is also an easy, go-to color. It’s going to look good with whatever you’re wearing,” the star added.

It looks like Angela was in the mood to channel the nude color palette into her wardrobe today. Fans wishing to see more of Angela should follow her Instagram account.