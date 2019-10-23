‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers For Week 7 Tease Team Dances & Halloween Tricks

Dancing with the Stars spoilers tease that the episode airing on Monday, October 28, will be all about Halloween with plenty of tricks and treats. This Week 7 DWTS show will have the first team dances of the season, and the groupings were revealed via the show’s Instagram page.

“Team Treat” will consist of celebrities James Van Der Beek, Lauren Alaina, Hannah Brown, and Ally Brooke along with their professional partners Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, and Sasha Farber.

That means that “Team Trick” will have Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Sean Spicer, and Kel Mitchell along with pros Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson.

Which team will win in this upcoming battle? Sometimes, the DWTS judges go with a tie between the two teams. However, if there is a point differential, that could make the difference between individual pairs being safe versus heading home.

Some might say that from a celebrity standpoint, Team Trick may appear to be a bit stronger than Team Treat. On the other hand, the pros on Team Treat may have a bit of an edge when it comes to developing the choreography. Overall, this is probably a pretty well-balanced battle, and the Halloween-themed team dances should be quite entertaining to watch.

So far, ABC isn’t revealing anything especially juicy in terms of Week 7 Dancing with the Stars spoilers. The site confirms that all the pairs will be celebrating Halloween with their upcoming performances. However, at this point, they aren’t detailing the songs or types of dances that will be featured next Monday.

Some DWTS fans had speculated that it might be time for a double elimination, but that didn’t happen in Week 6. While many people were bracing themselves for a shocking Week 6 elimination, few anticipated that it would be Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy, who would have to hang up their dance shoes for Season 28.

Could Week 7 bring another shocking elimination? It seems rather doubtful that DWTS will throw in a double elimination during the Halloween-themed episode, but it seems probable that something like that will be coming soon.

It also seems quite possible that another fairly solid dancing pair like Sailor and Val could be eliminated next over a celebrity who has consistently received pretty low scores. Can Sean Spicer, Ally Brooke, and Karamo Brown set aside low scores and “in jeopardy” placements to remain safe for another week?

Additional Dancing with the Stars spoilers regarding the dance styles and songs should emerge over the coming days, and DWTS fans will be anxious to see what the Season 28 cast puts together for the Week 7 show.