Wendy Williams Claps Back At Meghan Markle After Tell-All Interview, ‘No One Feels Sorry For You’

Wendy Williams clapped back at the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle after her tell-all interview for the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“No one feels sorry for you,” she directed to the former Suits star.

Williams spoke about the documentary during her Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, October 23 and remarked that she didn’t feel any sympathy for the newbie royal, claiming that Markle could not have been as under-educated as she claimed to be about what life would be like when becoming involved with Prince Harry.

“You knew what you were signing up for, girl!” said the talk show host, after showing her audience a clip of Markle claiming that her friends from the United States were happy for her relationship with the Duke of Sussex, but her British friends tried to talk her out of moving forward in their love affair. Reportedly, her friends tried to warn her that the British tabloids would destroy her life and Markle claimed that she “just didn’t get it.”

“Yes, you did. You knew exactly what you were doing. Please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing,” slammed Williams. “Or Meghan’s lying to try and get sympathy, for us to give her sympathy, if someone, in fact, told [her] that.”

Williams continued to go after Markle, stating that Markle should not be surprised the notorious British paparazzi are following her every move now that she is a royal. She then quipped that Markle wasn’t getting followed when she was a key player as the star of Suits.

She also dropped a bombshell, reported Page Six, stating that Markle had a brief connection to her show. Williams claimed that she didn’t know who the fledgling actress was when she reportedly came for employment at Wendy and “wanted to be one of our runway models.”

'My British friend said to me 'I'm sure he's great but you shouldn't do it'' The Duchess of Sussex reveals she was warned not to marry Prince Harry because 'British tabloids will destroy your life' #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/GWs5KfuovM pic.twitter.com/SmUl3ofSnd — ITV News (@itvnews) October 20, 2019

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were followed throughout their 10-day tour of Southern Africa by ITV’s cameras for the special, which gives viewers an inside look at the day-to-day schedule of the busy couple. They made their first trek overseas as a family with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, in September.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Markle’s candid admission about not only her difficult adjustment to life in the spotlight but her feelings about motherhood and navigating life as a newlywed had some comparing her interview to that of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. In 1995, the late princess candidly spoke of her own troubling adjustments to the House of Windsor.

In that interview, conducted by Martin Bashir for Panorama, the late Princess of Wales spoke candidly about life within the palace walls. She blamed Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles for the breakdown of her marriage and questioned her then-estranged husband’s suitability to be king.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly going to spend the Thanksgiving holidays in America with her mother, Doria Ragland. They will return to London in time to spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family.