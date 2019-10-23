Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Exposes Chest In Open Black Top For Eye-Popping Close-Up Snap

Rosanna Arkle boasts an impressive following of 4.8 million people on her Instagram account, and her latest upload to the social media platform certainly had all their eyes on her.

The new post was shared on Tuesday, October 22, and was an immediate hit with the bombshell’s millions of fans. The photo was taken self-style, with the 31-year-old using a mirror to capture the eye-popping shot as she posed in a large, decorated room.

Rosanna opted not to include her face in the photo, instead zooming in on her body to allow her fans an up-close and personal look at her famous assets, which proved impossible to ignore.

The Australian beauty sent pulses racing as she showed off her flawless figure on social media in an ensemble that left very little to the imagination. Her look included a cropped black top with a lace up front — though the silver, blinged-out drawstrings were hardly used to their purpose.

Rosanna had the collar of her shirt cinched tight, though the rest of the cardigan was left completely open, exposing her bare chest underneath for a seriously NSFW display. Cleavage was well within eyesight, accentuated by the shiny strings falling over her bosom in a criss-cross pattern, while the babe’s flat midsection and chiseled abs also made an appearance in the snap, much to the delight of the model’s fans.

On her lower half, the social media sensation took her look a step further by rocking a pair of dangerously short booty shorts that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The black hot pants clung to Rosanna’s curvy derriere in all of the right ways, and hardly grazed to the tops of her thighs to leave her sculpted legs completely uncovered. Around her waist, the stunner loosely cinched a shiny, silver belt that brought even more bling to the look, and highlighted her trim waist even more.

Unsurprisingly, Rosanna’s latest Instagram update was an instant hit with her massive social media fanbase. The post earned more than 13,000 likes in 14 hours since going live to her page. It also received dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Outfit goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Rosanna was a “goddess.”

“Beautiful hottie,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Rosanna has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another photo shared on her feed this week saw her putting on another busty display, this time in a sheer, yellow plunge top that was arguably even more risque than her most recent look, driving her fans absolutely wild.