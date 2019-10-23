Bikini Model Alexa Collins Stuns In Lace-Up Nude Bathing Suit On The Beach

Alexa Collins traded in her usual bikini for a stunning champagne-colored one-piece swimsuit on Wednesday, and she’s likely not regretting it. The model looked gorgeous and glowing in the bathing suit, which hugged her in all of the right places.

Although she didn’t wear her jaw-dropping pink bikini, Alexa sizzled in the one-piece, which boasted lace-up elements in the front and on the sides. The sexy swimwear did little to hide the bombshell’s ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs, as she flaunted her flawless figure proudly in the snap.

The stunner wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and were pushed to the side over her shoulder. She sported a bronzed glow all over her body, and went full glam with her makeup look for the picture.

Alexa sported darkened eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy nude lip color as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. She accessorized the beach look with some small gold earrings.

The model’s over 600,000 Instagram followers completely fell in love with the photo, and they showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 1,700 times in the first hour after the picture was uploaded.

Last year, Alexa opened up to Shoot The Centerfold about the process of posing in front of the camera.

“When you work with creative minds and have fun at the same time, it’s honestly an inspiration to give it all I got,” she revealed.

Alexa also admits that a model needs to have a good personality if they want to land some jobs.

“As for impressing clients, I think one of my essential elements is my personality. I get booked a lot after meeting with them. I’m always in good spirits because I genuinely love what I do. I guess my looks might have something to do with it too,” Collins said.

In addition, the stunner says that she loves being a model and that she’s experienced a lot of amazing things through her career.

“I’ve had some excellent experiences. Most of them being funny. I love good energy on the set. Good laughs and good times,” she added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Alexa Collins and her stunning bikini body by following the blond beauty on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.