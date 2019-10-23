Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Lowers Her Overalls & Drives Fans Wild

There seems to be nothing that Hilde Osland doesn’t look good in. The Norwegian bombshell has spent the past few months thrilling her followers by wearing revealing bikinis and other apparel that showcase her incredible figure. Her latest Instagram update took things in a different direction, proving that she can rock just about any kind of look — including a pair of overalls.

The post showed Hilde in one her favorite shooting locations — the beach. She wore a pair of ripped blue jean overalls with a pink crochet bikini top underneath. One side of the overall bib was unbuttoned and lowered, giving viewers a nice look at her voluptuous chest. A portion of her tight abs was also visible.

Sitting barefoot in the sand, Hilde sported a pink ball cap, which she wore backwards. Her hair was styled in two braids that fell over her shoulders. Hilde’s makeup featured a smoky eye and pink shades on her cheeks and lips. She added a bit of bling to the casual look with a small pair of hoop earrings and a bracelet. She also wore a pale pink color on her nails. With her purse and a pair of flip-flop sandals beside her on the sand, she smiled for the camera.

The geotag said that Hilde was enjoying the day at North Beach in Western Australia. In the post’s caption, the stunner indicated that she was simply hanging out on the beach. She added that the overalls were from brand Fashion Nova, a company she frequently models for.

The post was hit, garnering more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments within an hour of going live. Not surprisingly, most of the remarks complimented Hilde on how pretty she looked in the outfit.

“Just cute as a button and amazingly gorgeous!!” commented one follower.

“That is the most gorgeous picture you’ve shared. That’s because it is the cutest ever. ADORABLE,” a second follower wrote.

“It’s as if God combined all the beautiful things in the universe into one person and you emerged,” a third seemingly smitten admirer said.

It’s not hard to see why Hilde’s followers think she is adorable. Her natural good looks and charming smile are a winning combination — and her enviable figure doesn’t hurt her in the looks department. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the blond bombshell showed off her physique a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes. She can also make a fuzzy sweater and a beanie look pretty fantastic.

Fans wanting to see more of Hilde can follow her Instagram account.