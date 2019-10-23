Romee Strijd Lifts Up Top To Expose Chest In Sultry Throwback Photo

Romee Strijd may have graced the cover of Maxim in 2016, when the Dutch supermodel starred in the magazine’s October issue. But every now and then snippets from her sultry photo shoot make the rounds on Instagram where they still manage to turn heads.

This is what happened on Tuesday when Maxim magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot in which Strijd teases the viewer in a see-through top that leaves little to the imagination. The photo shows the Dutch supermodel posing against a blurry backdrop outdoors somewhere in Saint Tropez, France, as the geotag shared with her post indicates.

Strijd is rocking a white see-through top that features long sleeves and delicate pleats that give the top a romantic vibe. The model, however, is grabbing the bottom of the shirt and lifting up all the way past her chest, teasing quite a bit of underboob as she does. Strijd is careful to fold the shirt and to place her hands in all the right places so that the photo still complies to Instagram’s community guidelines, which blacks photos that show nipples.

The blond bombshell teams her top with a pair of nude-colored underwear bottoms that sit pretty low on her figure, leaving her toned and slender stomach on display.

Strijd wears her wheat blonde hair in a middle part and styled down in natural waves that cascade over her shoulder, while simultaneously being blown back a little, possibly by the wind of a fan used during the photo shoot. As Maxim shared in the photo caption, the man behind the camera is none other than famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

While the photo caption also indicates that she is wearing makeup, the colors applied to her face are kept neutral, bringing out her natural beauty.

Since going live, the post — which Maxim shared with its 918,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 6,000 likes. The same time period also brought in a couple dozen comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise Strijd’s beauty and to share their thoughts about the snap.

“Absolutely beautiful lady,” one user chimed in.

“Wowza so beautiful,” said another fan, trailing the comment with a few black heart emoji.

Loading...

“Just Magic,” a third fan added, including a red heart and a four-leaf clover emoji.

Those who wish to see more of Romee Strijd can follow her on Instagram.