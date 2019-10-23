WWE Rumors: Major Update On FOX’s Plans For CM Punk

CM Punk has been more vocal about a potential return to pro wrestling in recent weeks, and he even had a tryout for a position on FOX’s upcoming WWE Backstage show. The role Punk auditioned for was a hosting and analyst position, as the show aims to peel back the curtain on life in WWE by analyzing the product from a more realistic perspective.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see Punk return to WWE-centric programming, however, they might not see their wish come true. Citing Fightful Select, Sportskeeda reports that the “Straight Edge Superstar” isn’t FOX’s No. 1 pick at the time of this writing.

“As mentioned before, Punk’s tryout went well and he impressed the ‘Backstage’ team, but it was left in the hands of higher ups at FOX that seemed like they’d ‘moved on’ as recently as this week. Nothing is concrete in that regard, though.”

However, the good news is that Punk might be open to an in-ring return. As The Inquisitr reported last week, he revealed that it would take a big offer for him to return to WWE, but he didn’t reveal just how much it would take to tempt him.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, he also recently sat down with Barstool Sports‘ My Mom’s Basement Podcast and confirmed once again that he’s open to an in-ring return if the offer is right.

“My attitude has always been that I don’t see it happening. I think I’ve talked about it more recently, but my attitude hasn’t changed. People always ask what would it take to go back, and I say it would take a big bag. So people use their imaginations.”

IT'S CLOBBERING TIIIIIIME!!!!!!!@Jared_Carrabis joined me in the basement this week for a From The Top Rope interview featuring the one and only @CMPunk, and that interview is NOW LIVE!https://t.co/MfiXCK9jCJ pic.twitter.com/Tx1Eh63LnK — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 21, 2019

Punk sounds like he’s open to returning to WWE if he receives a huge money offer, and that includes both WWE and AEW. During the interview, he revealed that he’s a fan of the Young Bucks (AEW’s executive vice presidents) and has received informal offers in the past to join the upstart company.

According to Punk, no company has approached him “properly” yet. He also stated that he believes people are unsure on how to go about opening negotiations with him, but he did reiterate that he’s not against returning to the ring.

In the past, Triple H has stated that the company will never close the door to the possibility of a Punk return. Now that the former WWE star has opened the doors for a potential comeback, it will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon and co. will put their differences with him aside and make him an offer he can’t refuse.