Samantha Hoopes Looks Ready To Slip Back Into A Bikini While Showcasing Post-Baby Body In Leggings

Samantha Hoopes may have just given birth to her first child, but her post-baby body is looking phenomenal. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looks like she’ll be slipping back into her bikini any day now, and fans can’t get over how stunning she looks just weeks after becoming a first-time mother.

On Tuesday night, Samantha rocked Instagram with a brand new photo of herself pushing her son George’s stroller through London. The bikini model looked happy and glowing as she smiled for the camera, while wearing a pair of skintight black leggings to showcase her long, lean legs and curvy booty.

Hoopes covered her top half with a fluffy black sweater as she strolled through the city, enjoying her favorite season, as a gorgeous backdrop of green trees can be seen behind her.

Samantha had her long, sandy brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back during the outing. She also went for a minimal makeup look — who could blame her as she’s a new mom? Hoopes rocked defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip as she accessorized her outfit with some black boots complete with chunky heels.

Fans who follow Samantha on social media know that she’s been all about her new life as a mom of late, and she can’t stop gushing over her adorable little boy.

Recently, Hoopes opened up about her newfound love of breastfeeding but encouraged other mothers to do whatever works best for them and their families.

“One of my favorite things to do is spend that one on one time with my baby during feeding time. Breastfeeding has been very natural and easy for me but I know it’s not something everyone has an easy time with. To all of the Mom’s out there do what makes you and your baby happy and sane! Don’t force something if it’s not working & remember you’re mental health is the most important! If you are unhappy or not present that affects the baby so do what you need, take the time you need,” Samantha wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that featured her breastfeeding little George.

Meanwhile, fans hoping to see Samantha back in the modeling game soon can rest assured that she’s planning to put those post-baby curves on display again, and has already mentioned heading back to the gym in a separate Instagram post.

Fans who want to see more of Samantha Hoopes’ racy photos and new life as a mother should follow the model on her Instagram account, which is full of adorable baby pics.