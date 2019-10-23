Janet Jackson Poses In Glasses In Rare Selfie

Music legend Janet Jackson uploaded a rare selfie of herself, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” songstress shared a shot of her sat inside a car where she wore a hat and glasses. Jackson covered up in a puffer jacket and smiled directly at the camera lens. She appeared pretty fresh-faced but did have on red lipstick. She opted for her long curly locks down and looked very youthful.

The 53-year-old icon has been busy jetting around the world this year, performing several concerts.

Jackson geotagged the upload as New York.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 157,000 likes and over 6,100 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Oh my gosh you are sooo beautiful!!!” one user wrote.

“Natural beauty,” another shared adding a heart emoji.

“Giving the kids Autumn realness,” a third mentioned.

“God really went off creating Janet,” a fourth fan commented.

Janet is in the middle of a tour that is in honor of her record-breaking album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, which turned 30 earlier this year, per The Inquisitr. She kicked off the show in Welch, Minnesota, and will visit Australia, New Zealand, and Hawaii next month.

In May, she performed in her first Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. The residency consisted of two legs and a total of 18 shows. The “Someone To Call My Lover” hitmaker became one of the biggest Vegas performers this decade after making $722,000 per night from ticket sales alone, as The Inquisitr reported.

To date, Jackson has released 11 studio albums — Janet Jackson, Dream Street, Control, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, janet., The Velvet Rope, All For You, Damita Jo, 20 Y.O., Discipline, and Unbreakable. Her last release was in 2015.

According to the Grammy’s website, she has been nominated a whopping 26 times and taken home five trophies. Her first win came in 1989 when she won Best Music Video — Long Form for “Rhythm Nation 1814.”

After having achieved a music career that has lasted four decades, Janet has proved time and time again that she is still relevant. On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.4 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Together Again,” taken from her The Velvet Rope album. Other tracks within the top five include “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” “Scream,” and “All For You.”

To stay up to date with Janet, follow her Instagram account.