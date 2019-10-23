Lindsey Pelas Spills Out Of Tiny Crop Top & Ripped Jeans: ‘Not Big On Undergarments’

Lindsey Pelas is one of the internet’s most gorgeous women, and she knows how to work her social media fans into a frenzy. On Tuesday night she did just that as she wore a skintight outfit with nothing underneath.

Lindsey’s hotness isn’t limited to just bathing suits and Daisy Dukes. The Playboy model can literally make any outfit look sexy, and this week she dropped the jaws of her followers by sporting a white T-shirt and jeans.

Pelas rocked her tiny crop top, which had the phrase “No Bra Club” plastered across it, and it seems that she took the message to heart. The model obviously did not wear a bra under the shirt as her busty figure spilled out of the bottom and showed some serious skin.

Lindsey also sported a pair of skintight jeans that boasted rips and tears on the legs while showing off her curvy hips, flat tummy, and toned abs in the racy selfie.

Pelas had her long, platinum blond hair pulled up into a ponytail on top of her head and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She also sported a minimal makeup look, which included a bronzed glow, defined brows, fresh face, and nude lips.

In the caption of the snap, the model admitted that she’s been shying away from wearing both underwear and makeup as of late, and she’s just fine with her decision.

The photo amassed over 121,000 likes from Lindsey’s more than 9 million followers, many of whom took to the comments section to gush over the stunning blond beauty.

Fans who have followed Lindsey closely know that she loves to live life on her own terms, which includes staying active, speaking her mind, and being unapologetically herself.

Loading...

“When she isn’t taking over the world, Lindsey is spending time with her friends, family and her one-eyed morkie dog, Tosh. As a former aerial yoga instructor and professional cheerleader, Lindsey lives an active lifestyle filled with pilates, yoga, spin, boxing and anything that gets her heart rate up. She’s also involved in charity events and fundraising including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Midnight Mission, Operation Blankets of Love and For the Troops,” a section of Pelas’ bio on her personal website reads.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lindsey Pelas’ life and sexy snaps by following the model on her Instagram account, which she posts on frequently.