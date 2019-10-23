Brittany Cartwright Poses With ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars In Surprising Instagram Crossover

'The Bachelor' collided with Bravo at a Lakers game.

Vanderpump Rules just had a crossover with Bachelor In Paradise. Newly-married Bravo star Brittany Cartwright posed for a cheeky Instagram snap with two Bachelor Nation besties, and fans went wild as two reality TV worlds collided.

In the Instagram photo, which can be seen below, Brittany posed with Bachelor in Paradise veterans Joe Amabile and Blake Horstmann in the lobby at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Vanderpump Rules star is wearing a Lakers hat, jeans, and a flannel wrapped around her waist in the surprising snap, which appears to have taken place during a break in the Lakers versus Clippers NBA game.

In the caption to the post, Brittany joked that the photo is all for her mom, Sherri Cartwright.

Fans hit the comments section of Brittany’s post to react to the surprising reality TV crossover.

“STOP. TWO WORLDS COLLIDE,” one fan wrote.

“How is it possible 3 of my favorite people in one picture???” another fan asked.

“Stagecoach 2020 preview!” another added, in an apparent reference to Brittany and Blake’s past appearances at the annual California country music festival.

Blake Hortsmann also hit the comments to give a shout out to Brittany’s mom Sherri directly. It is clear she is a fan of The Bachelor franchise.

In other photos posted on Brittany’s husband, Jax Taylor’s, Instagram story, Blake Horstmann is seen sitting next to Jax in courtside seats at the Lakers game and they look like they are having a great time hanging out together.

The new photos come as Brittany and Jax finish filming scenes for the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules. So, does that mean these Bachelor Nation stars could turn up on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show? It wouldn’t be the first time a star of the Bachelor franchise mingled on-camera with the SURVers.

Last season on Vandeprump Rules, Bachelor Nation bad boy Robby Hayes was shown going on a date with series star Scheana Shay. The two seemed to have great chemistry, but Scheana later hinted that Robby ghosted her after their date. But The Bachelorette runner-up later told Us Weekly the two were good friends and had just stopped texting one another.

In another potential Bachelor-Bravo crossover, last month TMZ shared photos of Scheana “canoodling” with Bachelorette alum DeMario Jackson. A source for the celebrity gossip outlet said the two reality stars were “showing off some pretty significant PDA” when they were spotted together.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.