Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Pops Out Of Black Bikini In Maldives Vacation Snap

Australian beauty Tarsha Whitmore has arrived in the Maldives, and as promised, she began sharing her adventure in the tropical paradise on Instagram. The brunette bombshell’s latest update showed her relaxing in a black bikini while soaking up some sun.

The snap captured Tarsha as she sat on a wooden walkway at a resort. With blue skies above and turquoise water below, the setting looked heavenly. However, Tarsha was the center of attention in her bikini, which happened to look like it might have been one size too small. The top was a bandeau style that squeezed Tarsha’s chest, making it hard not to notice her ample bosom. The number featured a gold ring in the center, calling even more attention to her cleavage. The number flashed a bit of underboob as Tarsha leaned on one arm and posed for the camera. The high-cut bottoms had gold rings on the sides, drawing the eye to her slender waist and curvy hips. The beauty’s sun-kissed, smooth skin glowed in the sunlight.

Tarsha wore a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, thick lashes, and a matte pink color on her full lips. Her long, brown hair hung down in loose curls as she sat on one hip for the snap. The stunner wore a pale white color on her nails, and the only bling she wore was a small belly piercing that caught a glint of sunlight. The beauty peered over the edge of a black pair of sunglasses as she gave the camera a sultry pout.

In the post’s caption, Tarsha joked that she had suffered burns on her hands and legs while posing for the photo. She also plugged Beginning Boutique for the swimsuit she wore.

“Holy hotness,” one admirer quipped.

“Perfect shape, perfect size, perfect everything,” another follower wrote.

The Australian bombshell knows how to rock a bikini. Over the summer, she shared many snaps that show off her fabulous figure in some rather skimpy numbers. If she can look good in a bikini, chances are she can look good in just about anything else. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in October, she looked incredible wearing a crop top and pair of jeans. The stunner recently flaunted her curves in a snakeskin bodysuit — another looked her followers loved.

