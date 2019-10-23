Prince William Reportedly Has Concerns About Brother Prince Harry After Tell-All Interview

Prince William reportedly has concerns about his brother, Prince Harry, after viewing the new documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, along with the rest of the British public when the special initially aired on Sunday evening in the United Kingdom.

ABC News reported that William is reacting in a concerned manner over the documentary, particularly as Harry spoke about the “different paths” he and his brother are currently on at this moment in their relationship.

ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie spoke about William’s feelings regarding the raw documentary, which was initially intended to be an in-depth look at Harry and Meghan Markle‘s 10-day tour of Southern Africa but turned into a behind-the-scenes look at life in the royal household.

“Kensington Palace sources say that William actually watched the documentary with the rest of the nation and they say that he was worried about what he saw on the screen,” said Scobie of William’s reaction. “He said that he has concerns for Harry, that he thinks he is fragile.”

Prince Harry and Meghan spoke candidly to ITV News’ Tom Bradby, a longtime family friend and a well-respected British journalist, about life in the public eye. Topics of discussion included navigating the pressures that come with marriage into the royal family, parenthood — and for Prince Harry — rumors regarding his reportedly strained relationship with his brother.

“Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” said Prince Harry in the interview. “But look we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers.”

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me,” Harry said. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

The brothers remain committed to one another despite rumors of a royal rift that began shortly after Prince Harry announced to his brother that he planned to marry American actress Markle less than a year after meeting her. William expressed reservations about the union, and that reportedly upset his younger brother, beginning a rift between the two that reportedly widened after Harry’s marriage to Meghan and Harry’s move to Frogmore Cottage with his wife, away from the confines of Kensington Palace.

Also reportedly adding to the separation between the two was Harry and Meghan’s intent to create their own social media presence on Instagram, creating a separate account from William and his wife, Kate Middleton, to champion causes they felt deeply passionate about.

The Inquisitr recently reported on Meghan Markle’s comments about being a new mother. Her very public role in the royal family in the context of the documentary have some comparing her to Princess Diana, who famously spoke her mind in a Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in 1995.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will be hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and will air on Wednesday, October 23, at 10 p.m. EST, on ABC.