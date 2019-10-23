Prince William Reportedly Has Concerns About Brother Prince Harry After Tell-All Interview

Prince William reportedly has concerns about his brother, Prince Harry, after viewing the new documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, along with the rest of the British public when the special initially aired on Sunday evening in the United Kingdom.
ABC News reported that William is reacting in a concerned manner over the documentary, particularly as Harry spoke about the “different paths” he and his brother are currently on at this moment in their relationship.
ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie spoke about William’s feelings regarding the raw documentary, which was initially intended to be an in-depth look at Harry and Meghan Markle‘s 10-day tour of Southern Africa but turned into a behind-the-scenes look at life in the royal household.
“Kensington Palace sources say that William actually watched the documentary with the rest of the nation and they say that he was worried about what he saw on the screen,” said Scobie of William’s reaction. “He said that he has concerns for Harry, that he thinks he is fragile.”
Prince Harry and Meghan spoke candidly to ITV News’ Tom Bradby, a longtime family friend and a well-respected British journalist, about life in the public eye. Topics of discussion included navigating the pressures that come with marriage into the royal family, parenthood — and for Prince Harry — rumors regarding his reportedly strained relationship with his brother.
“Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” said Prince Harry in the interview. “But look we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers.”
“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me,” Harry said. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”
The brothers remain committed to one another despite rumors of a royal rift that began shortly after Prince Harry announced to his brother that he planned to marry American actress Markle less than a year after meeting her. William expressed reservations about the union, and that reportedly upset his younger brother, beginning a rift between the two that reportedly widened after Harry’s marriage to Meghan and Harry’s move to Frogmore Cottage with his wife, away from the confines of Kensington Palace.
Also reportedly adding to the separation between the two was Harry and Meghan’s intent to create their own social media presence on Instagram, creating a separate account from William and his wife, Kate Middleton, to champion causes they felt deeply passionate about.
View this post on Instagram
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child – no one else did at the time, but we did – and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
The Inquisitr recently reported on Meghan Markle’s comments about being a new mother. Her very public role in the royal family in the context of the documentary have some comparing her to Princess Diana, who famously spoke her mind in a Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in 1995.
Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will be hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and will air on Wednesday, October 23, at 10 p.m. EST, on ABC.
Delivered To Your INBOX