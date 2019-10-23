Rob Kardashian Shows Off Reported 20-Pound Weight Loss In Rare Video

Rob looked much slimmer in a rare Instagram stories video from sister Kim.

Rob Kardashian showed off his impressive weight loss in a rare social media appearance after dropping a reported 20 pounds. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who stepped away from public life for the past couple of years, was spotted in a new video uploaded to Instagram stories this week by his sister, Kim Kardashian, as he appeared to reveal his much slimmer figure.

In the clip Kim shared with her 149 million followers, which was taken as she celebrated her 39th birthday with her friends and family on October 21 and can be seen via TMZ, Rob could be seen spending some time with his nearest and dearest after a difficult past several months. Rob was dress in all black in the video, sporting a dark T-shirt and shorts.

Though his body could only be spotted from behind in the Instagram stories clip, the reality star was clearly looking much slimmer than when he was last spotted out and about in public several months ago. He’s also shied away from social media, only rarely appearing in his family’s uploads and hardly ever posting photos or videos of himself on his own accounts. He deleted all previous snaps of himself.

Rob could be seen walking along with his nieces and nephews before sitting down with his family for a meal to celebrate his sister’s big day.

Though Rob hasn’t spoken publicly about how much weight he’s actually lost, TMZ is claiming that that the reclusive TV personality has dropped an impressive 20 pounds recently.

As for how he lost the weight, a source alleged to the outlet that he’s been trying to eat less fast food and has been turning to regular exercise – including playing more basketball – to live a healthier lifestyle.

The latest look at Rob comes shortly after his former fiancé, Blac Chyna, left little to the imagination in a sultry new photo posted to her own Instagram account this week that showed her posing in a very seductive lace look.

The former couple shares 2-year-old daughter Dream together.

Rob has dropped hints that he’s been working on himself lately after a very public battle with his weight over the past several years, which he’s previously opened up about in several interviews.

Day 1 all good ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mIf10wdtSu — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

Though he’s since shied away from sharing too much of his life on social media in the wake of his 2017 split with Blac, per People, Rob revealed back in June that he was back in the gym and seemed to be working hard on getting healthier.

Posting a snap from the gym with different equipment and a basketball hoop, Rob told his followers, “Day 1 all good,” with a number of different emoji, including a strong arm.