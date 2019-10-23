Karrueche Tran Stuns In A Tiny Orange Bikini In Sizzling New Photos

Karruche's going makeup-free and showing off her flawless body in a bikini in the Bahamas.

Karrueche Tran is showing off her flawless bikini body in a slew of new shots posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunning model and actress, who’s currently starring in the TNT series Claws, proudly put some serious skin on display on October 22 as she soaked up the sunshine during a visit to Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas.

The hot new vacation photos showed Karrueche enjoying some well-deserved downtime in the very tropical location as she hit the water in her bright two-piece, posing on a large rock as she flashed a big smile.

The gorgeous star showed off her seriously toned abs in the vacation photos she shared with her 9.1 million followers, as well as her long and toned legs.

Tran also proved that she’s most definitely not afraid of a little color as she rocked the neon orange bikini look while posing with her arms stretched out and facing the ocean. She also hit the water in a rocky area and crouched down on another large rock while enjoying all the sunshine in other photos contained in the upload.

The set of photos also included two shots of Karrueche more clothed during her Bahamas trip. The stunning star gave off serious vacation vibes as she hit the coast in a yellow summer dress and dark sunglasses.

The actress also posted a flawless bikini selfie to her Instagram account before her batch upload that showed off the stunning scenery behind her during her trip to the Bahamas.

Karrueche appeared to be going makeup-free in the gorgeous snap, slicking her hair back following a dip in the water.

Naturally, fans were clearly loving seeing Tran put her bikini body on display as the comments section of both new uploads was flooded with praise for the star.

“Body goals,” one fan commented after seeing her rocking her bright two-piece, while another wrote, “Just wow!!!”

Others described her as being a “natural beauty.”

Tran’s not a stranger to sharing a bikini photo or two with her millions of Instagram followers, though.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, she flashed some skin back in July as she posed for the camera in pink bikini look during a vacation to sunny Turks and Caicos.

Back in 2017, Tran explained to Glamour that she hopes her sizzling shots flashing her fit and toned body will inspire others to live a healthy lifestyle.

“I love reading the comments and seeing someone say, ‘This just motivated me to go to the gym today,'” the star explained in the interview of her goal with her Instagram photos. “It benefits us all to motivate others.”