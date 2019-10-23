Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Son Michael’s College Professor Played Matchmaker For His Parents 25 Years Ago

Kelly Ripa revealed during a segment of Live With Kelly and Ryan that her son, Michael Consuelos’, college professor was the one who initially played matchmaker for herself and husband Mark Consuelos when they worked together on the daytime soap opera All My Children 25 years ago.

The ironic twist was revealed when Kelly spoke about a film class Michael is taking at New York University, where he is studying the genre as his major on the daytime talk show. The Inquisitr recently reported that Kelly posted a photo of herself and her handsome son to Instagram, revealing they were working together on the project for his class where Kelly is listed as a producer.

The professor who gave Michael the project is none other than Christopher Goutman, an NYU Tisch School of the Arts professor who was a director on All My Children at the time when Kelly and Mark met. In fact, he was responsible for casting Mark on the soap opera during his 11-year tenure on the daily serial.

Kelly revealed to co-host Ryan Seacrest that when Michael was touring all the film schools he had been accepted to and was trying to make a decision between them, he was waiting for a sign to push him in the right direction so he could make the right choice for his future studies.

According to Kelly, her son was having a tough time making a commitment to one school in particular because he found things he liked about each institution of higher learning. Kelly did not comment on which schools her son was initially accepted to.

Kelly then told Ryan that the sign came when she and her son were touring the expansive campus of New York University and bumped into her old friend, who, according to Oprah Magazine, works as an academic director and assistant professor at the Tisch School.

“We’re walking down the hallway and I hear a voice I know [say], ‘Consuelos!’ He turns around and I see Chris Goutman, who was our director at All My Children… I worked with him for 11 years,” she exclaimed to her co-host.

“He goes, ‘You have to come here because I am literally the reason you exist!’ And that’s how he made a decision!” concluded Kelly.

It was back in 1995 when Kelly and Mark met on All My Children when the show cast a new character to play opposite Kelly’s character, Hayley Vaughn, on the series. Mark was reading for the role of Mateo Santos.

Kelly has told the story time and again of how she initially saw a photo of Mark and realized that she could picture her future with him, long before the twosome ever met. She was eventually assigned as his screen-test partner and their chemistry was electric.

Months after they met, the couple went for a walk, followed by pizza and wine at Mark’s apartment, and he impulsively proposed marriage.

“I said, ‘Ask me when you’re serious.’ And he said, ‘I am serious. Let’s go to Vegas tomorrow and get married,'” Ripa said, as reported by InStyle.

Kelly and Mark eventually eloped to Las Vegas, without telling either of their parents or the producers of the show of their intentions.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication.