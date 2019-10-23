Australian Hottie Abby Dowse Teases Fans & Pulls Down Unbuttoned Jeans In Latest Update

Abby Dowse knows how to pull together a look. While her Instagram page is filled with snaps that show her wearing skimpy bikinis, she is also known to throw different pieces together to create a sexy vibe that her followers seem to love. In her latest update, the Australian beauty mixed lace with ripped denim — a look that got attention.

In the photo, Abby wore a set of black lingerie. The top was a lace corset-style bra that put plenty of Abby’s cleavage on display. She left the lace-up center of the bra loose, making it seem as though she was about to pop out of the number. She paired the lingerie with ripped jeans, which were unbuttoned. The tops of the jeans were folded down, and with one hand, Abby teased her fans by pulling down one side of the jeans. Under the jeans was a pair of skimpy black lace panties.

Abby was inside for the snap, and she leaned toward the camera to give her followers a nice look at her voluptuous chest. The pose also put her hourglass shape on display. While she might have been wearing a pair of jeans, she gave her fans plenty of skin to look at.

Abby wore a full face of makeup for the look that included sculpted brows and a nude gloss on her lips. A few dainty gold necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings added a bit of bling to the look. Abby wore her hair in a ponytail high on her head. The photo looked as though it captured Abby the moment after she flipped her hair over her head. With her other hand on the back of her head, she gave the camera a pouty look.

The post was a hit among her fans, with many of them telling her they loved her look.

“This look just gets me,” one follower wrote.

“Your look is on fire,” another admirer wrote.

Abby seems to have a knack for fire looks. Over the summer, she heated up Instagram with many photos that showed off her fabulous figure. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in the month, she looked smoking hot in a high-cut bodysuit. Even when she covers up, she manages to look incredible. Earlier in the summer, she looked stunning in an elegant red gown that accentuated her curves.

